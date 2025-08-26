Arab countries have denounced Israel’s ongoing incursions into Syria’s territory, calling them “a flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed “its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, its incursion into Syrian territory, and its interference in its internal affairs.”

The ministry said Israeli attacks on Syrian soil constitute a “clear violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, international law, and the disengagement agreement concluded between Syria and Israel in 1974.”

Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm support for Syria’s sovereignty and categorical rejection of “any separatist calls to divide Syria,” urging all parties to be involved in dialogue and unify to complete the reconstruction of the new Syrian state.

The ministry called on the international community to “support Syria in achieving security and stability” and to “stand seriously and firmly in the face of the continuing Israeli violations in the country.”

Qatar also called the Israeli incursions into Syrian territory “a blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty, a flagrant breach of international law, and a challenge to the international will supporting Syria's reconstruction, development, and the establishment of peace in the region.”

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry urged the international community to “take decisive measures against the Israeli occupation and to compel it to stop its repeated aggressions and irresponsible actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and international security.”