The suspension of flight operations at Turkiye's Istanbul Airport has been extended due to heavy snowfall, while winter weather snarled transport across the city, home to about 16 million people.

"The suspension of flight operations have been extended until 1000 GMT on January 25 due to adverse weather conditions," the Istanbul Airport said on its website.

On Monday, Turkish Airlines said it had cancelled all flights from Istanbul Airport as the airport closed operations.

Mobility decrease

Authorities declared administrative leave for all public institution personnel on Tuesday to decrease mobility.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads until 1000 GMT while emergency teams continue to clean the roads.

Footage shared by the governor showed trucks and cars stranded in the snow.

Traffic jams

Heavy snowfall caused traffic jams in the city’s working-class districts of Zeytinburnu, Bahcelievler, Sariyer, and Kagithane on the European side.

Some passengers as well as vehicles were stuck due to heavy snow.

Shelter for homeless

In Pendik on the city’s Asian side, a fire truck trying to rescue a vehicle got stuck on the road itself.

Most schools were already closed on Monday for a two-week semester break.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement that 1,300 homeless people had been given shelter from the frigid weather in various buildings and hotels.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that due to heavy snowfall, routes from northwestern Turkiye to Istanbul are closed until further notice.

Yerlikaya also announced that they helped those stranded on the roads, evacuating 5057 citizens and hosting 3180 people in hotels, guesthouses and dormitories.

Every day the municipality is also distributing more than two tons of food at 500 locations for stray animals, the statement added.

