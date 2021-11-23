WORLD
3 MIN READ
US: Fighting threatens 'massive' progress in Ethiopia peace talks
US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman says there is a notable progress in getting the Ethiopian government and the rebels to "move from a military confrontation to a negotiating process."
US: Fighting threatens 'massive' progress in Ethiopia peace talks
Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed has announced that he will lead “from the battlefield” to push Tigrayan rebel forces back to the north of the country. / Reuters
November 23, 2021

A United States envoy has said that he sees "massive progress" in talks with Ethiopia’s warring sides, but fears it will be outpaced by “alarming” military developments during the year-long war.

The warring sides are now talking about elements they expect to see on the table, Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday following his latest visit to Ethiopia.

“Unfortunately, each side is trying to achieve its goals by military force and believe they are on the cusp of winning,” he added.

The US envoy said the Tigray forces must halt their advance on the capital and warned that their demands might increase as they get closer.

The Tigray forces long dominated the national government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

On Monday, Ahmed announced he will lead “from the battlefield” in a war that has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people.

READ MORE:Abiy Ahmed's odyssey from Nobel Peace laureate to civil war warrior

Diplomatic process 

Feltman said Ethiopia’s prime minister told him he’s confident he can push the Tigrayan rebel forces back to their home region in the north of the country.

“I question that confidence,” said Feltman. 

The envoy, however, said he was encouraged that Ahmed was willing to speak in detail about what a diplomatic process might look like to stop the fighting.

“There’s no sign there would be direct talks on the horizon between the two sides, nor is that necessary,” Feltman added, saying there are “a whole lot of ways to have political processes” including proximity talks.

Pressing issues include access to deliver humanitarian aid to Tigray, which has been under a government blockade since late June, and to a growing number of people in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions where fighting has blocked aid.

READ MORE: World Food Programme drivers released after weeklong detention in Ethiopia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us