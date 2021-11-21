BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
El Salvador to build world's first 'Bitcoin City'
The city will be circular, with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and feature a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air.
El Salvador to build world's first 'Bitcoin City'
Opinion polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about Bukele's love of bitcoin, and its bumpy introduction has fueled protests against the government / AFP
November 21, 2021

El Salvador has plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds.

President Nayib Bukele made the announcement on Saturday at an event closing a week-long promotion of bitcoin in El Salvador.

"Invest here and make all the money you want," Bukele said in English, dressed all in white and wearing a reversed baseball cap, in the beach resort of Mizata.

The city, planned in the eastern region of La Union, would be “fully ecological”, getting geothermal power from a volcano, and not levying any taxes except for value added tax (VAT).

Half of the VAT levied would be used to fund the bonds issued to build the city, and the other half would pay for services such as garbage collection, Bukele said.

READ MORE:Will El Salvador become a crypto sanctuary or a cautionary tale?

'A new Alexandria'

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Although Bukele is a popular president, opinion polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about his love of bitcoin, and its bumpy introduction has fueled protests against the government.

"If you want bitcoin to spread over the world, we should build some Alexandrias," said Bukele, a tech savvy 40-year-old, likening his plan to cities founded by Alexander the Great.

El Salvador planned to issue the initial bonds in 2022, Bukele said, suggesting it would be in 60 days time.

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream, told the gathering the first 10-year issue, known as the "volcano bond", would be worth $1 billion.

Half of the sum would go to buying bitcoin on the market, he said. Other bonds would follow.

After a five year lock-up, El Salvador would start selling some of the bitcoin used to fund the bond to give investors an "additional coupon", Mow said, positing that the value of the crypto currency would continue to rise robustly.

"This is going to make El Salvador the financial centre of the world," he said.

READ MORE: Thousands protest in El Salvador against Bukele government

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us