WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyans protest against Haftar, Gaddafi presidential runs
An electoral law gave rise to protests against candidacy applications made for a presidential run by what they describe as war criminals.
Libyans protest against Haftar, Gaddafi presidential runs
People gather to protest against the candidacy application of Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi and Khalifa Haftar for upcoming presidential election in Tripoli. / AA
November 20, 2021

Hundreds of Libyans have taken to the streets in protest in Tripoli against "war criminals" running in next month's presidential election, after eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar and a son of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi announced presidential bids.

Demonstrators stamped on posters of Haftar and Saif al Islam Gaddafi on Friday, voicing anger over an electoral law criticised for bypassing due process and favouring a bid by warlord Haftar.

One speaker called for "all those who have committed crimes against the Libyan people" to be disqualified from the race.

"The blood of our martyrs wasn't spilt in vain," said another.

The protests come at the end of a week that saw both Haftar and Gaddafi register to run in the December 24 election, which is part of a United Nations-led process attempting to draw a line under a decade of conflict since the fall and killing of Gaddafi senior in a 2011 revolt.

READ MORE:Libya’s former interior minister to run for president

Stark differences

The run-up to the vote has been marred by bitter divisions over the legal and constitutional framework. Many in western Libya have rejected any run by Haftar, who led a devastating but ultimately unsuccessful campaign to seize the capital before he was pushed back in 2020.

One demonstrator on Friday carried a placard reading "No to elections without a constitutional basis!"

Several hundred people attended a similar protest in the port city of Misrata, Libyan television showed.

Protesters shouted: "Yes to elections, no to criminals!"

READ MORE: Is Libya heading towards democracy or tyranny?

The head of the High Council of State, the parliament's upper house based in Tripoli, said he would boycott the vote and warned against holding elections without a legal framework agreed by all sides.

"The process we're seeing today in Libya is bizarre. There's no constitutional basis or clean electoral list," Khalid al Mishri said in a video on Facebook.

"We're aware of the strong desire among all Libyans for change." But "we want elections governed by a constitution or a constitutional basis."

READ MORE:Free elections or war? What the future holds for Libya

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us