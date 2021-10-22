Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Russia as the country reported 37,141 new cases and 1,064 deaths in the past 24 hours.

It was the second successive daily case record on Friday and the fourth straight day of record deaths this week, a surge that has prompted authorities to reintroduce restrictions and renew calls for people to get vaccinated.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from October.

In light of not coping well with the pandemic, Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week, the city's mayor has said.

"In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in Covid cases," Sergey Sobyanin wrote in his blog, before announcing lockdown restrictions from October 28 to November 7.

"During this period, the work of all enterprises and organizations on the territory of the city of Moscow should be suspended," he said.

Facing its worst-ever phase of the pandemic, the city ordered all unvaccinated residents "suffering from chronic diseases," to remain home for four months until late February.