WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ukraine parliament passes law to order 'oligarchs' to stay out of politics
Legislation aims to curb influence of the country's richest people by registering them and keeping them out of politics.
Ukraine parliament passes law to order 'oligarchs' to stay out of politics
Thursday's vote was carried with 279 votes in the 450-seat Ukrainian parliament. / Reuters
September 23, 2021

Ukraine's parliament has passed a law to order "oligarchs" to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform.

The law, which passed at the first reading in July, is meant to define what an oligarch is and says those who fall under the criteria are forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatisations.

Top officials, including the president, prime minister and head of the central bank, would be required to declare dealings they had with them.

It had to be voted on twice and must now be approved by the president to come into force.

Thursday's vote was carried with 279 votes in the 450-seat parliament.

Zelenskyy says it is necessary to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have corrupted its political system for decades. His opponents say they fear it will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president' s hands.

Police investigating assassination attempt

Zelenskyy's team has suggested anger at the law could be behind an attempt to assassinate Serhiy Shefir, a top aide and close friend of the president. 

Shefir's car was sprayed with gunfire on Wednesday by unidentified individuals as he travelled between two villages outside the capital.

Shefir was unharmed though his driver was wounded. 

Police are interviewing possible witnesses who were mushroom picking nearby and searching for the weapon, Ukraine's Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post he called it a real assassination attempt and "not staged".

Criticism from the opposition 

Zelenskyy won a landslide election in 2019 promising to tackle corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs, who have dominated the business landscape since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and wield influence in politics and the media.

Under the law, the national security and defence council, headed by the president, has the power to designate someone as an oligarch .

Opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko, from former President Petro Poroshenko's party, said the law "creates huge scope for corruption", and compared it to tactics used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase his powers.

Kira Rudyk, the leader of the Voice party, said the bill was designed "only to strengthen the power, strengthen the position of the president and make it so that he can, together with the National Security and Defence Council, actually decide who can have control over the media and who cannot."

READ MORE:Ukraine president aide targeted in 'assassination attempt'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us