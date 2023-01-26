BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs as it reorganizes business
The company said the layoffs are not related to 2022 performance or 2023 expectations.
IBM to cut 3,900 jobs as it reorganizes business
IBM, founded in 1911, announced late last year that it would invest $20 billion in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology. / Reuters Archive
January 26, 2023

IBM will slash some 3,900 jobs, slightly more than one percent of its workforce, related to businesses it has divested, a source close to the matter told AFP news agency.

The computing company based in New York state did not talk of job cuts in its quarterly earnings report published on Wednesday, however, nor in a call with analysts to discuss the financial results.

IBM said it would take a one-time $300 million charge in its first quarter this year, which the source said was related to the layoffs.

This cost is "entirely related" to the spin-off of Kyndryl and the disposal of health data and analysis businesses, an IBM spokesperson told AFP news agency.

"It is not an action based on 2022 performance or 2023 expectations," the spokesperson added.

The more than century-old technology firm reported a profit of $2.9 billion in the final three months of last year, some 17 percent higher than the same period in 2021 despite revenue remaining flat at $16.7 billion.

READ MORE: Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week - Bloomberg

"Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today's business environment," IBM chief executive officer Arvind Krishna said in an earnings release.

The company, founded in 1911, announced late last year that it will invest $20 billion in semiconductors, quantum computing and other cutting-edge technology in New York state.

Krishna unveiled the spending, which will take place over a decade, in a speech alongside US President Joe Biden in the tech giant's Poughkeepsie facility.

Biden hailed the pledge from the "iconic American company" as another sign that his strategy of rebuilding the US innovative edge is working.

READ MORE: Layoffs rock US media amid economic downturn fears

The Democratic president has made a priority of encouraging growth in high-tech manufacturing, hoping to rebuild domestic supply chains in crucial components such as microchips that for years have been left to foreign companies based as far away as Taiwan.

Meanwhile, tech giants have been tightening belts and laying off workers to endure tough global economic conditions and a return to pre-pandemic lifestyles less dependent on internet services.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet have all recently laid out plans to reduce workforces after hiring heavily during the pandemic to meet increased demand for digital services.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us