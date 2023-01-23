WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
The port city of Karachi, with a population of more than 15 million, and Lahore, with population of more than 10 million, remained without power due to a fault in the national grid.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
Repair work was underway, with limited power restored in parts of the capital and the northwestern city of Peshawar. / Reuters
January 23, 2023

A massive power breakdown in Pakistan has affected most of the country's more than 220 million people, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore.

The hours-long outage on Monday, the second in the past two years, was caused by a fault in the national grid.

"According to initial reports, the system frequency dropped at the national grid in the morning which led to a massive breakdown," the ministry of energy tweeted.

Repair work was underway, with limited power restored in parts of the capital and the northwestern city of Peshawar.

READ MORE: Power breakdown plunges entire Pakistan into darkness

Poor economy, mismanagement

Pakistan's electricity distribution system is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns across the country.

A similar breakdown in January 2021 had plunged the entire country into darkness after fault occurred in southern Pakistan tripping the transmission system of the country.

Pakistan has long been hit by energy shortages because of a combination of factors including a poor economy, mismanagement and a lack of storage facilities.

Hospitals are mostly backed up with generators while schools use gas to heat their classrooms.

Load shedding this winter has impacted domestic households and industries including textile manufacturing, one of the largest industries in Pakistan, with some plants temporarily closed.

READ MORE: Power partially restored in Pakistan after nationwide blackout

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us