Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad and formerly the richest man in India, has died in the Turkish city of Istanbul. He was 89.

According to a statement from his family issued on Sunday, Nawab Mukarram Jah Bahadur died on Saturday night.

Also known as Mukarram Jah, he became the Nizam of Hyderabad following the death of his grandfather in 1967.

He held the title and ruled the city of Hyderabad until the Indian Union abolished the titles and privy purses in 1971.

The title Nizam is shortened from Nizam-ul-Mulk, which translates to Administrator of the Realm. The Nizams ruled Hyderabad as a monarchy from the 18th century until its abolition.

Founded in 1591, Hyderabad is a city in southern India with a population estimated at over nine million in 2023. The capital city of Telangana state is now known as a major centre of the information technology industry in the country.

Although Mukarram Jah still owned many palaces and properties in Hyderabad, he was known to travel frequently to Australia and Türkiye.

He was known to have married five times, including to Turkish noblewomen. His last known wife was Ayesha Orchedi, who is also of Turkish nationality.

With his passing, the Nizamate comes unofficially to an end.

Mukarram Jah was born on October 6, 1933, to Mir Himayat Ali Khan, also known as Azam Jah Bahadur, the first son of Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad before it was merged with the Indian Union in September 1948. During his reign, he designated his grandson, Mukarram Jah as his successor instead of his son.

Mukarram Jah's mother, Princess Durru Shewar, was the daughter of the last Caliph of the Ottoman Empire, Sultan Abdulmejid II. She died at the beginning of the 2000s.

Like his father, Mukarram was considered the richest man in India. But he later lost that title with the eventual loss of his assets to divorce settlements.

His wealth was estimated to be $1 billion.

According to the statement issued by his family, it was the prince’s wish to be laid to rest in his homeland, and his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with his remains on Tuesday.

“On arrival, the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace, and after completing the required rituals, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs," the statement said, adding the schedule and other details will be released at a later date.

