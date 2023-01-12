Supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group living in Sweden have taken part in a provocative event against Türkiye.

Terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm on Thursday, hung a puppet –– likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan –– by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.

Video footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdogan were made with Turkish subtitles.

There were insulting comments under the post, in which it was stated that there would be a show of charity for NATO on January 21 in Stockholm.

READ MORE:No 'concrete' measures by Sweden to address security concerns: Türkiye

On November 21, 2022, supporters of the PKK terror group projected images containing the terrorist organisation's propaganda, insulting Turkish President Erdogan to the chancellery of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs later summoned Sweden's Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom and conveyed Türkiye's condemnation.

Terrorist acts are a clear violation of Sweden's commitments to the trilateral memorandum signed in Madrid, Ankara said.

Türkiye expects perpetrators to be identified and action to be taken against them, it added.

Also in reaction to today's development, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop cancelled his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen's visit to Türkiye on January 17.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also strongly condemned the 'heinous act' in Sweden, calling for immediate action by its government.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has tweeted about the incident, cautioning that while "the government protects an open debate about the political choices" it "strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives."

Billstrom added that "Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent."

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned the provocation, urging the Swedish authorities "to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay."

READ MORE:Türkiye: Terror propaganda still ongoing in Sweden and Finland

Governing AK Party Istanbul MP Numan Kurtulmus also reacted on Twitter, noting that the 'distasteful demonstration' was "not only an affront to Türkiye's President but to the country itself."

Kurtulmus added that this incident has proven once more that "Türkiye's sensitivity regarding countries willing to join NATO not to allow terror groups" was right.

Vice President Fuat Oktay "cursed" the demonstration in Sweden by the members of the "treacherous" terrorist organisation and voiced expectations for Sweden to keep its promises within the scope of NATO membership initiatives and not tolerate such attempts.

"These events have once again shown Türkiye's legitimate concerns to the world public opinion. No democratic state of law can be expected to turn a blind eye to such an unlawful demonstration.

"We expect the Swedish authorities to take legal action immediately against terrorist groups and their supporters who committed these unacceptable acts," Oktay said on Twitter.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also condemned the "heinous" act in Sweden.

"We conveyed our reaction and expectation to the Swedish authorities. Taking concrete steps is a requirement of the law and our agreement," Kalin said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.