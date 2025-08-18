POLITICS
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
During Zelenskyy's prior White House visit, Trump was irked by his military-type outfit. However, Zelenskyy donned more formal wear for Monday's talks and it seemed to please Trump.
Opting for formal wear this time, the Ukrainian President shifts away from the casual look that once drew criticism from Trump. / AP
August 18, 2025

The last time Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House, his dark military-style outfit drew scorn from US President Donald Trump, who wears suits every day.

Zelenskyy's garb at that February meeting featured in a disastrous session with Trump in which the two leaders bickered and the Ukrainian president was escorted out of the White House early, without lunch.

On Monday, with his country facing pressure to accept a peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, Zelenskyy showed up for his talks with Trump wearing more formal attire.

The black-on-black ensemble, sans tie, wasn't exactly a suit, but it seemed to please Trump all the same.

Brian Glenn, a conservative reporter, who had asked Zelenskyy in February why he was not wearing a suit complimented the Ukraine leader on the attire he chose for his latest Oval Office session with Trump.

"You look fabulous in that suit," the reporter said.

Trump jumped in saying, "I said the same thing." Turning to Zelenskyy, Trump said "that’s the one that attacked you last time."

"I apologise," Glenn chipped in.

This time, Zelenskyy got in a good-natured dig.

"I remember that," Zelenskyy said as laughter rippled through the room.

"You're wearing the same suit," he told the reporter, drawing laughter. "I changed."

Focus on Zelenskyy's attire

The media-savvy Ukrainian leader had worn military-type outfits to show solidarity with his troops fighting Russians since 2022.

But after the February meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy switched to a more formal wardrobe.

When the two leaders met at Pope Francis's funeral in Rome in April, the Ukrainian president wore a heavy black field jacket and black shirt buttoned to the collar, with no tie.

The negative focus on Zelenskyy's attire at the White House was widely criticised at the time by Ukrainians, who have largely rallied around their leader since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

It was only a few months ago that Trump and Zelenskyy last met in the Oval Office, but Monday’s face-to-face between the two leaders looked markedly different.

For much of their February exchange, during which Trump blasted Zelenskyy as "disrespectful" and warned about future American support, Zelenskyy crossed his arms and looked askance at the US leaders.

The presidents often spoke over each other, also gesturing disagreement.

Monday's meeting was rounded out with more smiles and pleasantries between the two leaders, as well as agreement on some points regarding the ongoing war.

Both men largely sat with their hands clasped in their laps, affably fielding questions from reporters.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
