Heavy rain in northwest Pakistan halted rescue and relief operations for several hours on Monday before resuming in the northwest region, where flash floods have killed over 300 people since Friday, officials said.

The intense rain has claimed lives and spread destruction in several northern districts, with most people killed in flash floods, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

In hilly areas, the rains caused flash floods as well as mud and rock slides that washed away houses, buildings, vehicles and belongings.

"It was like a doomsday scenario," 24-year-old university student Sahil Khan told Reuters TV, describing the flash floods. "Everybody is scared. Children are scared. They cannot sleep."

Buner district was the worst hit, with over 200 deaths.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday announced 800 million Pakistani rupees (about $2.82 million) in relief funds to the administrations of affected districts on the instructions of the provincial government, Dawn reported.

A separate relief fund of 500 million rupees (about $1.76 million) has been earmarked for Buner district.

Heavy rain in the flood-hit areas, including Buner, forced rescue teams to halt relief efforts for several hours on Monday, a regional government officer, Abid Wazir, told Reuters.

"Our priority is now to clear the roads, set up bridges and bring relief to the affected people," he said.