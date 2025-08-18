Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has begun talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi, and stressed that there could be positive momentum in ties between the neighbours only if there was peace on their border.

Wang arrived in the Indian capital on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will hold the 24th round of border talks with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This (discussing border issues) is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar told Wang in his opening remarks.

It is also important for the two countries to pull back their troops amassed along their disputed border in the western Himalayas, since the deadly border clash in 2020, Jaishankar said.