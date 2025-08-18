Hamas negotiators in Cairo have received a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza calling for an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches, a Palestinian official told AFP news agency.

"The proposal is a framework agreement to launch negotiations on a permanent ceasefire," the official said on Monday on condition of anonymity.

"Hamas will hold internal consultations among its leadership" and with leaders of other Palestinian parties to review the proposal from mediators, the source added.

This comes amid the Israeli military's plan to start a ground invasion in Gaza City. Rights groups and aid organisations have warned that an Israeli incursion in Gaza City would result in the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

The proposal was approved by the Trump administration, which was seen as a political manoeuvre by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to maintain the stability of his governing coalition by appeasing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich recently threatened to resign after Netanyahu claimed Israel was allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza – despite a deliberate starvation policy that has triggered a catastrophic famine in the besieged enclave.

Smotrich, however, walked back his threat earlier on Monday. Netanyahu invited both Smotrich and Ben-Gvir to attend a cabinet meeting after they had previously been excluded from the decision to allow limited aid into Gaza.

Last week, the Palestinian resistance group said a senior delegation was in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on the efforts to secure an elusive ceasefire in the war, now in its 23rd month.