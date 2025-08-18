WORLD
2 min read
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
The move comes as the Trump administration adopts a hard-line approach toward student visas, tightening social media vetting and expanding screening.
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Marco Rubio said thousands of visas were revoked, including for students, over activities seen as opposing US foreign policy. / Photo: AP
August 18, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump has revoked more than 6,000 student visas for overstays and breaking the law, including a small minority for "support for terrorism," a State Department official said on Monday.

The move, first reported by Fox Digital, comes as the Trump administration has adopted a particularly hard-line approach toward student visas as part of its immigration crackdown, tightening social media vetting and expanding screening.

Directives from the State Department this year have ordered US diplomats abroad to be vigilant against any applicants whom Washington may see as hostile to the United States and with a history of political activism.

Around 4,000 visas were cancelled because the visitors broke the law, with the vast majority being for assault, the official said on Monday.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and burglary were other offences, the official added.

About 200 to 300 visas were revoked for terrorism, the official said, citing a rule about visa ineligibility under the State Department's Foreign Affairs Manual.

The rule identifies ineligibility grounds generally as "engaging in terrorist activities" and "having certain links to terrorist organisations."

The official did not say which groups the students whose visas have been revoked were in support of.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Trump admin restores visa registration for thousands of foreign students

Immigration crackdown

President Donald Trump has clashed with several top-level US universities, accusing them of becoming bastions of anti-Semitism following large-scale student protests advocating for Palestinian rights amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

In his clash with Harvard, Trump has frozen funding for investigations and threatened to remove the university's tax-exempt status, prompting several European nations to increase research grants to attract talent.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he has revoked the visas of hundreds, perhaps thousands of people, including students, because they got involved in activities which he said went against US foreign policy priorities.

Trump administration officials have said that student visa and green card holders are subject to deportation over their support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, calling their actions a threat to US foreign policy and accusing them of being pro-Hamas.

Trump's critics have called the effort an attack on free speech rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us