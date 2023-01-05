The US State Department has said it will largely stop writing the word Turkey and instead call the country Türkiye, agreeing to a request by the Turkish government.

In a statement on Thursday announcing measures to disrupt financiers of Daesh, the State Department wrote of joint action between "the United States and Türkiye," written with an umlaut over the letter u.

"The Turkish embassy did request that we use this spelling in our communications," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Department will use the spelling that you saw today in most of our formal diplomatic and bilateral contexts, including in public communications," he said.

The Pentagon has been writing Türkiye since an August statement on a call between the NATO allies' defence chiefs and the State Department has occasionally used the spelling on social media.

Use of Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2021 ordered the consistent use of Türkiye in languages that use Latin script.

"The word Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation, and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," Erdogan said in a communique.

Among other English-speaking countries, the embassy websites in Ankara of Australia, Canada, India and New Zealand write Türkiye, while the British, Irish and South African embassies use Turkey.

Countries changing or tweaking their names is not as unusual as one might think.

In recent years, the Netherlands dropped the name Holland in a bid to simplify its image to the world.

Before that, Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia due to a political dispute with Greece.

In 1935, Iran changed its name from Persia, a name that Westerners mainly used.

As many as 11 countries have changed or amended their names over the decades.

