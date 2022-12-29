WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu returns as prime minister of hard-line Israeli government
Benjamin Netanyahu extends his record as the country's longest-serving prime minister, continuing his more than decade-long dominance over Israeli politics.
Netanyahu returns as prime minister of hard-line Israeli government
Netanyahu's new government pledged to prioritise settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. / AFP
December 29, 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu has been sworn in as Israel's prime minister, returning to his old position under the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country's history. 

Netanyahu took the oath of office on Thursday moments after parliament passed a vote of confidence in his new government.

Netanyahu's return to the premier post marks his sixth term in office, continuing his more than decade-long dominance over Israeli politics.

He vowed to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.

“I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy," said Netanyahu after taking the podium in parliament ahead of the government's formal swearing-in on Thursday afternoon. 

His speech was interrupted repeatedly by heckles and jeers from opposition leadership, who at times chanted “weak.”

"Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy,” he said.

His new government has pledged to prioritise settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that could endanger the country's democratic institutions.

READ MORE:Netanyahu picks ex-intel chief Eli Cohen as new Israeli foreign minister

Longest-serving PM

Netanyahu is the country's longest-serving prime minister, having held office from 2009 until 2021 and a stint in the 1990s. 

He was ousted from office last year after four deadlocked elections by a coalition of eight parties solely united in their opposition to his rule while on trial for corruption.

That coalition broke apart in June, and Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies secured a parliamentary majority in November's election.

Netanyahu's allies in the new government are pushing for dramatic changes that could alienate large swaths of the Israeli public, raise the risk of conflict with the Palestinians, and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest supporters, including the United States and the Jewish American community.

Yair Lapid, the outgoing prime minister who will now reassume the title of opposition leader, told parliament that he was handing the new government “a country in excellent condition, with a strong economy, with improved defensive abilities and strong deterrence, with one of the best international standings ever.”

“Try not to destroy it. We’ll be back soon,” Lapid said.

READ MORE:Expanding illegal West Bank settlements is Netanyahu's govt top priority

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us