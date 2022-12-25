Türkiye’s mediator role between Russia and Ukraine has helped achieve the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul in July, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war," Erdogan said in an event in Türkiye's eastern Erzurum province on Sunday.

As Türkiye, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor," he said.

The Turkish president added that Europe received about 44 percent of the grain exported from Ukraine, while Türkiye received 16 percent and African countries 14 percent.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdogan said Türkiye will produce flour from Russian grain for free and send it together with Russia and the UN to African countries in need.

READ MORE: Over 14M tonnes of grain exported via Black Sea corridor - Türkiye

A landmark agreement

In July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on August 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

The Turkish president also said the export of fertilisers is a "more intense part of the job" as he affirmed to take steps together with Russia on the issue.

READ MORE: Türkiye continues to engage with Russia, Ukraine to end conflict: Erdogan