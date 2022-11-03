Group of Seven foreign ministers have gathered in Germany to discuss how to better align policies and stay united in the face of intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness and Iran's crackdown on protesters.

The meeting in the western German city of Muenster comes as concerns persist over the West's consistency against Russia's attack against Ukraine amid leadership changes across Europe.

A possible US Republican victory to take control of Congress in next week's midterm elections also raises fears over potential curbs to US assistance to Ukraine.

"This G7 ministerial is, for us, coming at an important time," a senior US State Department official said, noting that the group "has been a vital coordinating mechanism" for policy approaches on the most pressing issues.

“While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia’s aggression, interference and hostility extend across the world," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said ahead of the meeting.

During the two-day meeting, the G7 diplomats will join sessions on Ukraine, China and the Indo-Pacific as well as Iran and Africa, among others.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Tuesday during a visit to Kiev that the European Union, together with partners, was exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector.

Ukraine needed specific equipment and tools to repair damage to its energy infrastructure, she said. Foreign companies should be urged to prioritise the transfer of energy equipment to Ukraine.

Focus on China

The G7 meeting will also provide an opportunity for the world's richest democracies to discuss developments in China and security in the Indo-Pacific after Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his grip on power at last month's Communist Party Congress.

Xi said in a speech at the opening of the congress that China would never renounce the use of force to ensure unification with the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which it claims as a sovereign territory.

"The Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Taiwan ... and how the G7 can strengthen partnerships with countries in the region," the British foreign ministry said in a statement.

Germany has also invited Ghana, Kenya and the African Union to join the G7 meeting for discussions on climate change, infrastructure, democracy and addressing conflict and humanitarian crises, the British foreign ministry said.

"We're doing more together in the so-called Global South, including in Africa," the senior State Department official said. "That'll be a feature of this discussion."

