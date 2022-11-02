TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia agrees to continue with Ankara-brokered grain deal: Erdogan
Russia had announced on Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.
Russia agrees to continue with Ankara-brokered grain deal: Erdogan
Asked how Russia was convinced to resume the deal, Turkish President Erdogan told the reporters after the meeting: "Leave it to me, I'll explain it to (US President Joe) Biden first." / AA
November 2, 2022

The Black Sea grain deal will resume as of midday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"After the phone conversation we had with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin yesterday, Russian Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu called our National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and stated that grain shipments will continue as planned as of noon today," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader said he will have a phone call later on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Asked how Russia was convinced to resume the deal, Erdogan told the reporters after the meeting: "Leave it to me, I'll explain it to (US President Joe) Biden first."

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

For its part, Türkiye has taken necessary initiatives with all parties to solve problems related to the implementation of the deal, which has sent out over 10 million tons of grain since early August, helping to stem a global food crisis.

The UN, US, Türkiye, and other nations and international actors have all stressed their desire to see the deal continue.

READ MORE:Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye talking to all parties to resume grain exports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us