BIZTECH
2 min read
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
Türkiye ranks 6th in terms of traffic volume in Europe with average of 3,992 daily flights in June 23-29 period, says Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
Istanbul, once a crossroads of history, now leads aviation with its $12B mega-airport built for 200 million passengers. / AP
July 4, 2025

Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe in the last full week of June with an average of 1,553 daily flights, said the nation’s transport minister on Friday.

Istanbul Airport surpassed Paris’ Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports on June 23-29, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu in a statement.

On the same list, the Turkish Riviera hub of Antalya Airport ranked 10th with an average of 996 flights per day, he added.

Uraloglu said that according to a report by European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) covering the June 23-29 period, Türkiye as a whole ranked sixth among European countries in terms of traffic volume with an average of 3,992 flights per day, leaving countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, and Poland behind.

Regional and global hub

"Türkiye is no longer just a transit country in air transportation, but has become a regional and global hub," he said.

Uraloglu said that the average number of daily flights in Türkiye has risen 15% compared to the period before the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also underlined that Türkiye became one of the six countries in the top 10 that have reached pre-COVID-19 levels, with a steady rise in the number of flights.

Uraloglu also reported that Istanbul Airport ranked seventh in the world among the 25 global airports, with an average of 773 daily departures on June 23-29.

Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us