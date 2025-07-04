Israel's increasingly aggressive policies under its current administration are threatening the peace and stability of the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

His remarks on Friday came during his address at the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan's city of Khankendi.

"We can neither abandon the Palestinian cause nor remain silent as the Netanyahu government turns our region into a bloodbath," he said.

Erdogan urged to work together to stop Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, which have claimed more than 57,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023.

Regarding Israel’s attack on Iran, Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye made intense efforts to stop the conflict from spreading across the region.

Expressing hope that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran could turn into “tranquility,” the president said the reason for Israel's attacks on Iran, Lebanon and Syria is “a policy that aims to make Palestinians kneel.”

‘Critical period’

Touching on Syria, Erdogan underlined the importance of continued financial support and the advancement of relations with the new administration by the international community “during this critical period."​​​​​​​

On Afghanistan, President Erdogan said: "We believe that we must support security, peace, and development of people in Afghanistan."

Addressing the countries that attended the ECO summit, the Turkish president called for stronger ties with Turkish Cypriots in sports, culture, economy, and tourism.

“I believe that our Organisation will continue to strengthen its solidarity with our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, who have been observer members since 2012 and have long been subjected to unjust isolation.

“In this regard, I expect you to enhance your relations with the Turkish Cypriots in various fields, from sports and culture to economy and tourism," he said.

Economy and clean energy

Pointing out that they are obliged to further develop their vision in economy and trade, which are the main areas of cooperation of the organisation, Erdogan said: "We must take steps together to increase our regional trade volume target of $100 billion to higher figures."

"In this respect, we attach great importance to the organisation of the fifth trade ministers meeting at the first possible opportunity," he added.

Also touching on the clean energy issue, Erdogan said that with Türkiye's National Energy Efficiency Action Plan for 2024-2030, they envisage a reduction of 100 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

About the Zero Waste Project, the Turkish president said it adds "additional strength" to the fight against climate change.

"Since its inception, we have prevented approximately 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions," Erdogan said.

He said Türkiye is transforming its key sectors to achieve its net zero emission target for 2053 and realise its green development visions, and that the country has increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to 59 percent with innovative initiatives, especially in the field of energy.

The summit is being held under the theme, "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future."