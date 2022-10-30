At least 90 people were killed and hundreds fell in the river as a suspension bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujarat, an official said.

"We are rescuing people from the river," Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.

TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

At least 30 people had also been injured, other officials said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi".

"Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the chief minister of Gujarat about the incident.

"He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," Modi's office said on Twitter.