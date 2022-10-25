A group of liberal US Democrats has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, the group's chairperson, Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said, after blowback from within their own party.

"The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," Jayapal said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting," she added.

The letter signed by 30 caucus members became public on Monday, leaving some other Democrats feeling blindsided just two weeks before November 8 midterm elections that will determine which political party controls Congress.

And it appeared just as Republicans face concerns that their party might cut back military and humanitarian aid that has helped Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

Ukraine's troops have also been waging a successful counteroffensive, with forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province and threatening a major defeat for Moscow.

Letter deemed distraction and withdrawn

The letter drew immediate pushback, including from within the Progressive Caucus. "Russia doesn't acknowledge diplomacy, only strength. If we want Ukraine to continue as the free and democratic country that it is, we must support their fight," Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego, a caucus member, said in a written comment.

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, told Punchbowl News in an interview this month that there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans take over. That fed speculation that Republicans might stop aid to Kiev, although many members of the party said that was not their intention.

In her statement withdrawing the letter, Jayapal said that, because of the timing, the letter was being conflated as being equivalent to McCarthy's remark.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians' just defence of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter," Jayapal's statement said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said both Democrats and Republicans support continued assistance for Ukraine and he did not think the letter would put US support into question.

"In recent days, we've heard from Democrats, we've heard from Republicans, that they understand the need to continue to stand with Ukraine, to stand for the principles that are at play here," he told a news briefing.