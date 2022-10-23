The Chinese Communist Party has unveiled its new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) headed by leader Xi Jinping, representing the apex of political power in China.

Apart from Xi, the new PSC saw the return of two other members to the group: Zhao Leji and Wang Huning.

The four newcomers are all Xi aides, while the exclusion of Premier Li Keqiang and top advisory body head Wang Yang are seen as signs that representatives of other factions may no longer be welcome on the top body.

The following is a look at all seven men in order of rank:

Xi Jinping, Party Leader

The 69-year-old was re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to secure a third term as Chinese president at the government's annual legislative sessions next March.

Xi Jinping worked his way through a series of provincial postings until being appointed vice president and then party leader in 2012, and state president in 2013.

He has a law degree from Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University, has consolidated power through a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, reasserted the role of the state sector in the economy and expanded the military.

Li Qiang, Shanghai Chief

The former Shanghai party chief and Xi confidant was promoted to number two in the party, making him likely to be named premier at next March's legislative sessions.

The 63-year-old rising star's prospects were seemingly in doubt after he bungled a harsh two-month lockdown of Shanghai earlier this year that saw residents left with a lack of access to food and medical care.

Li is viewed as one of Xi's favourites, having served as the leader's chief of staff while he was party boss of the affluent Zhejiang province between 2004 and 2007.

Zhao Leji, Discipline Chief

The 65-year-old former head of the party's top anti-corruption watchdog has remained on the PSC, being promoted to number three in the party.

The experienced administrator has been party secretary of two provinces and a Politburo member since 2012.

He is now in line to head the National People’s Congress, the largely ceremonial legislature that meets in full session just once a year and whose deliberations are mainly carried out behind closed doors by its smaller standing committee.

Wang Huning, Political Theorist

Longtime party political theorist Wang Huning, 62, has been a member of the PSC since 2017 and moves up from fifth position, reflecting his status as one of Xi’s most important advisers.

The fourth spot usually goes to the head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the advisory group to the NPC that also oversees non-Communist groupings, religious organisations and minority groups.

He is dubbed the "brains behind the throne", the 67-year-old former university professor has devised ideologies for three current and former Chinese presidents.

Cai Qi, Beijing Party Chief

Current Beijing party chief Cai Qi has been promoted to the PSC and becomes the head of the General Secretariat, managing the day-to-day affairs of the party.

The 66-year-old is seen as a close political ally of Xi due to his time working under him in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

He was sent to Beijing as deputy head of the General Office of the National Security Commission in 2014, before becoming Beijing party boss in 2017. He oversaw the successful Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Ding Xuexiang, Top Aide to Xi

The Politburo member and top aide of Xi has been promoted to the PSC— an appointment widely expected by analysts for a member of the leader's inner circle.

The 60-year-old regularly accompanies Xi on official engagements, becoming a familiar face hovering in the background of state media reports.

The former head of the Communist Party's General Office has never served as a provincial-level party boss or governor.

Li Xi, Head of Guandong

The current Politburo member and party chief of economic powerhouse Guangdong province has been promoted to the SC, in an appointment widely anticipated by observers.

Li, 66, was confirmed as head of the powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's powerful anti-graft watchdog, in a list released by Xinhua.

Li is regarded as a confidant of Xi, having known him since the 1980s after working as secretary for a close ally of Xi's father, revolutionary leader Xi Zhongxun. He also built up a power base in Shaanxi, Xi's ancestral province.

