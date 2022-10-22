WORLD
2 MIN READ
Xi set for third term as Communist Party Congress ends
The Congress is expected to further cement incumbent president Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
Xi set for third term as Communist Party Congress ends
Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely. / Reuters
October 22, 2022

China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress has wrapped up with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected on Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi's "work report" delivered at the Congress's opening last Sunday and approved a resolution on the Party's constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

READ MORE:From a cave to the Great Hall: The rise of Xi Jinping

'Dare to win'

"Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead," Xi said in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday.

His speech ended a week of meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

The weekend will also see the new Central Committee approve a reshuffled 25-member Politburo, as well as a Politburo Standing Committee – China's apex of power – of around seven people. 

READ MORE: Why the Chinese Communist Party Congress matters to Beijing

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us