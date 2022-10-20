WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia: Tigray peace talks set to be held in South Africa
International calls for a ceasefire in Tigray have been mounting since a failed attempt by the African Union earlier this month to bring the warring side to the negotiating table
Ethiopia: Tigray peace talks set to be held in South Africa
Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by war for almost two years, causing a humanitarian disaster in Africa's second-most populous country. / Reuters Archive
October 20, 2022

Ethiopia's government has said that peace talks had been announced by the African Union for October 24 in South Africa to try to resolve the nearly two-year war in Tigray.

"AUC (African Union Commission) has informed us that the Peace Talks are set for 24 Oct, 2022 to be held in South Africa. We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"However, we are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks & spreading false allegations against the defensive measures."

READ MORE: Ethiopia to seize airports in Tigray as UN urges end to hostilities

Calls for halt to violence

International calls for a halt to escalating violence in Tigray have been mounting since a failed attempt by the AU earlier this month to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table.

The government and rebel leaders from Tigray had agreed to participate in AU-led talks, but the meeting never took place and conflict has spiralled in the war-torn region.

The government announced this week the capture of three towns in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces and their allies from neighbouring Eritrea have been waging an offensive against rebels from the region.

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by war for almost two years, causing a humanitarian disaster in Africa's second-most populous country.

READ MORE: Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray announces they will abide ceasefire

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us