WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Unjust structure': United Nations Security Council must reform - Türkiye
"Unjust structure" of the UNSC with its five permanent members "must change, and comprehensive reform is needed", says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
'Unjust structure': United Nations Security Council must reform - Türkiye
The UN is far from meeting the expectations of the international community, Altun says. / AA
September 13, 2022

The structure of the UN Security Council cannot stand in its current form, Türkiye’s communications chief told has a special panel in Madrid.

The "unjust structure" of the UN Security Council with its five permanent members "must change, and comprehensive reform is needed," Fahrettin Altun said in a video message on Monday to a panel on "UN Security Council Reform: A New Approach to the Reconstruction of the International Order."

The UN is far from meeting the expectations of the international community, its credibility and reputation are eroding, and it does not produce solutions, Altun added.

Sergio Garcia-Magarino from Spain’s Public University of Navarre said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict shows how much countries depend on other countries for oil, food, and other needs.

"No country can fight alone against new challenges and global problems. It is necessary to act globally,” he told the panel, which was moderated by Turkish political scientist Ismail Erkam Sula.

"Although it is the UN, we have seen that there is no structure to mediate. They find it difficult to conduct multi-state politics because purely national interests continue to outweigh. We need a collaborative system," he stressed.

READ MORE: Academics in London discuss reforms for UN Security Council

UN struggling

"The main goal of the UN is to protect international security and peace, but it is a fact that it cannot produce a solution in today's history," said Ipek Tekdemir, a strategic communications and political adviser to the European Parliament.

“We have seen that the UN has failed to punish the perpetrator of atrocities, especially in the Russia-Ukraine war," she added.

"If the UN continues to be dysfunctional and useless, it will not be able to face global dangers such as climate change and nuclear armaments."

Jose Ventura Ballester, senior analyst at the Spanish Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, also underlined that the UN Security Council has now "turned into an advisory board or a forum" instead of producing solutions, which was its initial goal.

"The UN is unable to respond to conflict of interests and the protection of borders," he stressed. "There are a lot of questions and doubts about the structure of the UN, the veto system, the decision-making mechanism."

"We can make the UN more democratic because we know the world is bigger than five. We have to find more inclusive and common solutions," he said, alluding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's motto for Security Council reform: "The world is bigger than five.”

READ MORE: Türkiye: Unfair structure of UN Security Council must change

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us