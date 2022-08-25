WORLD
4 MIN READ
Two plead guilty in Ashley Biden diary theft and sale case
Diary and family photos, reportedly belonging to US President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley, were stolen and then sold to conservative group Project Veritas.
Two plead guilty in Ashley Biden diary theft and sale case
In 2020, Ashley Biden had been staying at a friend's home in Delray Beach, Florida, where she stored the diary and other possessions, court papers show. / AP
August 25, 2022

Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the theft and sale to conservative activist group Project Veritas of a diary that belonged to US President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley.

Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, entered their pleas before a magistrate judge in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. They also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The US Attorney's office in Manhattan did not identify Ashley Biden or Project Veritas in Thursday's court papers but prosecutors and the conservative group have discussed the investigation in related civil proceedings in Manhattan federal court that began last year.

According to court papers, Ashley Biden had in 2020 been staying at a friend's home in Delray Beach, Florida, where she stored the diary and other possessions.

After Biden moved out, the friend invited Harris to temporarily stay there, the papers show. Two months later, Harris contacted Kurlander for help in selling the diary and other items, including private family photos, prosecutors said.

Harris and Kurlander then shopped the items around during the lead-up to the November 2020 presidential election before selling them to Project Veritas, which paid them $20,000 each, court papers show.

Project Veritas' role

The related civil proceedings concerned a US Department of Justice probe into Project Veritas' possible role in the diary's theft and an FBI seizure of cellphones from the homes of the group's founder James O'Keefe and two former members.

Paul Calli, a lawyer for Project Veritas, in a filing last November said two people identified as AH and RK offered to sell the diary to the group, whose in-house lawyers negotiated an "arm's length agreement" for the sale.

He said that while the sellers claimed they obtained the diary lawfully, Project Veritas decided not to publish a story because it could not confirm the diary was Biden's, and instead arranged for the diary to be sent to Florida law enforcement.

In a statement on Thursday, Calli said Project Veritas' newsgathering was "ethical and legal."

"A journalist's lawful receipt of material later alleged to be stolen is routine, commonplace, and protected by the First Amendment," Calli said.

Harris, of Palm Beach, Florida, and Kurlander, of Jupiter, Florida, each face a maximum of five years in prison.

Sam Talkin, a lawyer for Harris, said his client "has accepted responsibility for her conduct and looks forward to moving on with her life."

A lawyer for Kurlander did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Ashley Biden, declined to comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us