WORLD
4 MIN READ
Chad 'national dialogue' set to kick off after delays
The talks, which should have begun in February, have been marred by delays as Chad's myriad rebel groups, meeting in Qatar, squabbled over whether to attend.
Chad 'national dialogue' set to kick off after delays
On the agenda is lasting peace, reforming state institutions and a new constitution that will be put to a referendum. / Reuters
August 20, 2022

Crucial national talks on the future of Chad that the ruling junta says will pave the way for elections are set to begin on Saturday but the forum has been overshadowed by delays and boycotts.

More than 1,400 delegates from the military government, civil society, opposition parties, trade unions and rebel groups will gather in capital N'Djamena for the "national dialogue" that is scheduled to last three weeks.

The talks are the brainchild of junta chief General Mahamat Idriss Deby who took power in April 2021 at the age of just 37 after his father, who ruled for 30 years, was killed during a military operation against rebels.

He has said the forum should open the way to "free and democratic" elections after an 18-month rule by the junta – a deadline that France, the African Union (AU) and others have urged him to uphold.

'Historic opportunity' 

The UN chief said on Friday that Chad's upcoming landmark talks offer a "historic opportunity" for the African nation to return to stability and set a course towards democracy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered congratulations to Chad's transitional authorities and the country's people and acknowledged "the efforts made by all other stakeholders to reach this historic moment."

The UN chief also encouraged the participation of "all segments" of Chadian society, including women and young people, in the dialogue, and urged the political and military groups that have not yet signed the Doha peace agreement to join the peace process.

Challenges to the process

The "dialogue", which should have begun in February, has been marred by delays as Chad's myriad rebel groups, meeting in Qatar, squabbled over whether to attend. In the end, around 40 groups on August 8 signed up to a deal entailing a ceasefire and guarantee of safe passage.

On the agenda is lasting peace, reforming state institutions and a new constitution that will be put to a referendum.

Junta chief Deby signed a decree on Wednesday saying the decisions taken at the forum will be "legally binding".

Deby will speak at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT), said Saleh Kebzabo, a vice president of the forum's organising committee and one-time opponent of the elder Deby. The dialogue would then begin on Sunday or Monday, Kebzabo said.

The talks face major challenges according to observers: time pressure and the fact that two of the biggest rebel groups are not taking part.

They include the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), which triggered the offensive in the northeast last year that ended in the elder Deby's death.

Chad, one of the world's poorest countries, has endured repeated uprisings and unrest since its independence in 1960. 

READ MORE: Chad military leader signs accord to launch peace talks with opposition

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us