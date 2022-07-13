Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet again in Türkiye next week and are expected to sign an agreement on export of grain to world markets, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

Moscow, Kiev, Ankara and the United Nations agreed to establish a coordination centre in Istanbul at a four-way meeting in the Turkish metropolis on Wednesday, Akar said, pointing to a major breakthrough amid concerns of a global food crisis.

Participants at the Istanbul talks found a common ground on technical issues such as navigational safety on transfer routes and joint controls at the entry and exit of ports, Akar added, calling the meeting "positive and constructive".

"Representatives of Ukraine and Russia are set to gather in Türkiye next week to review the details of the agreement ... making the deal official," he added.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called it an "important and substantive step" on way to a comprehensive agreement.

He hoped that the "final deal" will be signed next week.

Millions of tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine's ports amid the fighting between Moscow's and Kiev's forces, resulting in escalating food prices soar around the world.

Fear of shortages

The announcements came on the day military delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments' first face-to-face talks since March in a bid to break the impasse over grain exports.

Turkish military officials and UN envoys took part in the meeting that stretched one and a half hours.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries that produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply, fuelling concerns about the risk of shortages and hunger around the world.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops.

Black Sea navigation has also been hampered by mines placed by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

NATO member Türkiye has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kiev to try and broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver grains.

Türkiye has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and is working with the UN, Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation says the conflict is endangering food supplies for many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people, especially in Africa.

