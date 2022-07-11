TÜRKİYE
Türkiye successfully tests air-to-air missile Gokdogan with radar seeker
Türkiye has now become one of the few countries to own air-to-air missile technology with homegrown missiles.
Gokdogan is beyond visual range active radar homing missiles. / AA
July 11, 2022

The head of Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) Ismail Demir has announced that the country has successfully tested its homegrown beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), Gokdogan.

The missile is expected to be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces this year, Demir wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Gokdogan will hit the invisible! Within the scope of Goktug project, our Gokdogan beyond-visual-range missile fired with a radar seeker and another important step has been taken,” Demir said.

“We will deliver our Gokdogan and Bozdogan missiles to the Turkish Armed Forces this year. I congratulate everyone involved in the project,” he added.

Turkey has become one of the few countries to own air-to-air missile technology with Gokdogan and Bozdogan, visual range air-to-air missile (WVRAAM).

Goktug is a program launched by Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak) to develop several variants of air-to-air missiles.

Bozdogan is short-range infrared homing and Gokdogan is beyond visual range active radar homing missiles. 

Both missiles are to be launched from F-16s as well as future Turkish indigenous aircrafts.

READ MORE:Turkiye’s top 7 major defence industry breakthroughs in 2021, explained

SOURCE:AA
