Japan’s influential former leader Shinzo Abe has succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an election campaign event.

Abe sustained injuries on the right side of his neck when a 41-year-old assailant opened fire on him during an event in the city of Nara early on Friday. The former prime minister was treated for over five hours but doctors could not save his life.

Leaders from around the world offered their condolences and condemnations.

United States

President Joe Biden said he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement. "Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.

"The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family."

Former president Barack Obama called Abe "my friend and longtime partner", and said the slain politician was "devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan".

Former president Donald Trump also weighed in, saying the detained assassin "will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly."

Of Abe, Trump said: "he was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed."

Türkiye

“I feel great sadness over the death of my valuable friend Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister, after an armed attack,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

He condemned those behind this “hideous” attack.

Erdogan also conveyed condolences to Abe’s family, loved ones, the Japanese public, and the government.

Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed "outrage and sadness" over the assassination, and said he had ordered three days of national mourning in Brazil.

Bolsonaro called Abe "a brilliant leader and a great friend of Brazil" while sharing a picture alongside him on Twitter and urging "such an unjustifiable cruelty" to be severely punished.

"We stand with Japan," Bolsonaro said. Brazil is home to the world's largest Japanese population outside Japan.

South Korea

The killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is an "unacceptable act of crime", South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said.

"I extend my consolation and condolences to his family and the Japanese people for having lost their longest-serving prime minister and a respected politician," Yoon said in a statement released by his presidential office.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe, who died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event.

"Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock and solidarity with Japan after the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

"The deadly attack on Shinzo Abe has left me aghast and deeply sad," the German leader tweeted. "I extend deep sympathy to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends. We stand with Japan in these difficult hours."

China

The Chinese embassy in Japan expressed condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family," an embassy spokesman said on the embassy website.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe an "irreplaceable loss."

In a telegram to Abe's family, Putin called Abe an "outstanding statesman" who had done a lot to develop "good neighbourly ties between our countries."

"I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

European Union

"The brutal and cowardly murder" of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "shocks the world," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

"I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man," said European Council President Charles Michel in a separate tweet.

"Japan, Europeans mourn with you," he said.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the leadership role taken by Abe and said the UK stands with Japan "at this dark and sad time".

"Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many," Johnson tweeted, after his former G7 colleague was shot dead at a campaign event.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing" of Abe.

Stoltenberg tweeted that Abe was "a defender of democracy and my friend and colleague over many years".

He expressed his "deepest condolences" to Abe's family, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and to "the people of NATO’s partner Japan at this difficult time".

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply distressed" by the shooting of Abe, describing the former Japanese premier as a "dear friend".

"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe," Modi wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan."