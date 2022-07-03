WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia claims full control of Ukraine's Luhansk with capture of last city
There was no immediate response from Ukraine on the Russian claim, which, if confirmed, would mark a significant milestone for Moscow since its military operations began in February.
Russia claims full control of Ukraine's Luhansk with capture of last city
The Russian defence ministry says its troops have captured the villages surrounding Lysychansk, encircling the area. / AP
July 3, 2022

Russia has said that Moscow and its allies now controlled all of Ukraine's Luhansk region after capturing the last major city, Lysychansk.

The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu had informed President Vladimir Putin of the "liberation" of the Luhansk region thanks to the capture of Lysychansk, once a major coal mining hub.

"As Army General Sergei Shoigu reported [to Putin], following successful military operations, the Russian armed forces, together with units from the people's militia of the Luhansk People's Republic, gained full control over the city of Lysychansk," the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine on the Russian claim, which, if confirmed, would mark a significant milestone for Moscow on 130th day of the conflict.

READ MORE: Pro-Russia rebels claim key city encircled, Ukraine denies

Fierce fighting

The Russian defence ministry had said earlier on Sunday that its troops had captured the villages surrounding Lysychansk, encircling the area, and were fighting inside the city.

The Russian defence ministry added that it had struck military infrastructure in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, as well as a base used by foreign fighters on the outskirts of Mykolaiv in the country's south.

Russian forces seized Lysychansk's sister city Sievierodonetsk last month, after some of the heaviest fighting seen since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

After being repelled in its initial attempt to capture the capital Kiev, Russia has focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kiev since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

READ MORE:Deadly missile attacks rock Ukraine's Odessa region

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us