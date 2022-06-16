WORLD
Haiti gang frees rest of five kidnapped Turks
All eight Turkish nationals seized last month are now free after the gang released three Turkish women earlier in June "because they were sick."
For several years, one of the most powerful gangs in Haiti, "400 Mawozo," has controlled the area between the Dominican Republic and the Haitian capital. / Reuters
June 16, 2022

Five Turkish citizens who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang last month have been released, a source close to the case has said.

Details on the circumstances of their release the day before were not available, but the men — aged between 20 and 26 — are in apparently good physical health, the AFP news agency said on Wednesday, citing a source. 

Michaelle Durandis, the representative of the bus company that operated the vehicle in which they were travelling, had previously announced that three Turkish women seized at the same time were freed earlier this month "because they were sick."

On May 8, the group was travelling by bus from the Dominican capital Santo Domingo, bound for Port-au-Prince, when it was hijacked by one of the most powerful armed gangs in Haiti shortly after crossing the border.

Twelve people were on board the bus at the time: eight Turkish nationals, three Haitians and a Dominican.

The Turks were members of an educational and religious association, according to Hugues Josue, Türekiye's honorary consul in Haiti.

Gang violence

The two employees of the transport company — a Haitian hostess and a Dominican driver — were released less than a week after the hijacking.

The two Haitian passengers were later released by the gang after the payment of a ransom, Durandis said.

Haitian police are struggling to tackle gangs in Port-au-Prince and the surrounding countryside. 

In the month of May alone, at least 200 kidnappings were recorded by the United Nations, crimes overwhelmingly committed in the capital.

For several years, one of the most powerful gangs in Haiti, called "400 Mawozo," has controlled the area between the Dominican Republic and the Haitian capital, where the Turkish nationals were kidnapped.

SOURCE:AFP
