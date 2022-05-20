BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction
Private collector buys 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé for a record $143 million, says auction house Sotheby's.
Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction
The $143 million car bid passed the existing record of $95 million belonging to1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold by RM Sotheby's in 2018.
May 20, 2022

A Mercedes-Benz car has been auctioned off for a whopping $143 million, making it the world's most expensive car ever sold, auctioneer Sotheby's has said.

"A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of €135,000,000 to a private collector," the auction house said in a statement on Thursday.

The car is one of two prototypes manufactured by the Mercedes-Benz racing department and named after its engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut.

The 1955 model of the vehicle is considered by automotive experts and enthusiasts as "the most beautiful car in the world" in its engineering and design.

"The remarkable 300 SLR was based on the hugely successful W 196 R Grand Prix car which won two World Championships in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio, but with its engine enlarged to 3.0 litres for sports car racing," the statement said.

"The car was capable of 180 mph, making it one of the fastest road legal cars to have ever been created at the time."

Accessible for public display

Peter Wallman, spokesperson for RM Sotheby’s said words can't tell the importance and significance of this sale. 

"It’s reasonable to say that nobody ever imagined that this car would ever be offered for sale, so for Mercedes-Benz to ask RM Sotheby’s to conduct the auction was an absolute honour."

Mercedes-Benz's Heritage chief, Marcus Breitschwerdt, noted the car will remain accessible for public display on special occasions and the second prototype will be shown in Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart.

The $143 million car bid passed the existing record of $95 million belonging to1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold by RM Sotheby's in 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us