US
4 min read
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Trump still insists that Bondi handled the case very well, but softened his language as he faces massive backlash from his MAGA base over the case.
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Her refusal to address the turmoil may only further frustrate conservative influencers who have been calling for transparency over case. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump said the US Justice Department should release all "credible" information from its probe into disgraced figure Jeffrey Epstein as he sought to douse a firestorm of criticism from his supporters over his handling of the case.

The president is facing the most serious split of his political career from his famously loyal right-wing base over suspicions that his administration is covering up lurid details of Epstein's crimes to protect rich and powerful figures they say are implicated.

"The attorney general has handled that very well," the Republican leader said of Pam Bondi, who leads the Justice Department, when he was asked about the case at the White House.

Trump repeated his claim that the Epstein files were "made up" by his Democratic predecessors in the White House, even though he said multiple times during the election campaign that he would "probably" release them.

"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," Trump said. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."

Trump's latest comments mark a softening of his stance, after he voiced frustration in the Oval Office and online about his supporters' fixation on Epstein and pleaded with them to move on.

The president's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement has long held as an article of faith that "Deep State" elites are protecting Epstein's most powerful associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

Trump has faced growing outrage since his administration effectively shut down Epstein-related conspiracy theories, which have become MAGA obsessions.

The Justice Department and FBI said in a memo made public earlier this month that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

RelatedTRT Global - Following 'Bondi-Bongino clash', MAGA activist warns Epstein files could harm Republicans in midterm

'Let the people decide'

It marked the first time Trump's officials had publicly refuted the stories, pushed for years by numerous right-wing figures, notably including the FBI's top two officials, before Trump hired them.

Beyond angering supporters, the issue has opened a schism within his administration, sparking a fiery blow-up between Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who is said to be considering resigning.

Trump's attempts to take the sting out of the controversy have largely failed, with far-right influencers continuing to criticise him online.

Even his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, a Fox News host, has called for "more transparency" from the administration.

Trump's most powerful ally in the US Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson, pushed on Tuesday for the administration to release more information about the case, and his stance has been echoed by multiple Republicans.

"We should put everything out there and let the people decide," he told MAGA influencer Benny Johnson's internet show, calling on Bondi to "come forward and explain" apparent discrepancies in her statements about the case.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop

Not going away

Meanwhile, Bondi suggested she has no plans to step down as she dodged questions about the case and her clash with Bongino.

Pressed by reporters during an announcement touting drug seizures, Bondi sidestepped questions about the fallout of the Trump administration's decision not to release more records related to the case.

With some calling for her resignation, Bondi made clear she intends to remain attorney general.

"I'm going to be here for as long as the president wants to be here," Bondi said. "And I believe he's made that crystal clear."

She steered the conversation towards the drug seizure.

"This, today, is about fentanyl overdoses throughout our country and people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl," Bondi said in response to a question from a reporter about the Epstein files. "That's the message that we're here to send today. I'm not going to talk about Epstein."

Her refusal to address the turmoil may only further frustrate conservative influencers who have been calling for transparency and accountability over the wealthy financier's case.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us