BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
US president says new trade policy will target over 100 countries, starting August 1, with pharmaceutical and tech goods also facing future tariffs.
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on African and Caribbean nations / Reuters
July 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has said he plans to impose import tariffs of more than 10 percent on smaller nations, including countries in Africa and the Caribbean and said he struck a deal with Indonesia that will see Indonesian goods entering the US facing 19 percent tariffs.

"We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, suggesting a flat rate "a little over 10%" for goods from at least 100 countries.

The tariffs are expected to take effect starting August 1.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the targeted countries would largely be in Africa and the Caribbean — regions that account for relatively low volumes of US trade and are unlikely to significantly impact Trump's broader aim of reducing trade imbalances.

On Indonesia, Trump said the deal was significantly below the 32 percent he initially threatened.

"As part of the Agreement, Indonesia has committed to purchasing $15 Billion Dollars in US Energy, $4.5 Billion Dollars in American Agricultural Products, and 50 Boeing Jets, many of them 777's," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has already sent letters to around two dozen countries and the European Union, outlining tariff rates to be enforced beginning next month.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea

The latest round of tariffs follows his earlier announcement in April, which introduced historically high import taxes and triggered market volatility.

A 90-day negotiation period he initiated at the time expired on July 9.

The president also signaled that pharmaceutical imports could face new tariffs by the end of the month.

"We’ll probably announce something there," he said.

He added that tariffs on computer chips would follow a similar model, starting with lower rates to allow domestic production before increasing over time.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us