Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Military attacks target multiple cities across occupied West Bank as rights groups say detainees include children and former prisoners.
Israeli army detains 35 Palestinians, including children, in West Bank raids / AP
July 15, 2025

Israeli forces have abducted at least 35 Palestinians, including children and former prisoners, in a series of overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, rights groups said.

The arrests took place in the cities of Nablus, Salfit, Qalqilya, Jenin, Tulkarem, Alkhalil, and Bethlehem, according to a joint statement from the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society on Tuesday.

Since October 2023, more than 18,000 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian figures show.

This number does not include thousands more detained in Gaza over the same period.

Rights groups estimate that Israel is currently holding around 10,800 Palestinians in its prisons, including 50 women, 450 children, and 3,629 detainees held without charge or trial under its widely condemned policy of administrative detention.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, 12 Palestinians were wounded and two others taken after Israeli troops stormed a factory in Alkhalil’s Al-Fahs industrial zone.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated and transported the injured workers to the hospital after they were reportedly beaten by Israeli soldiers.

Eyewitnesses said the forces assaulted the workers during the incursion and abducted two individuals before withdrawing.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 998 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

Last July, the International Court of Justice issued an opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, and called for the evacuation of all illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

