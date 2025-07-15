Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his family compound in the town of Daura, Katsina state, as thousands gathered for public prayers and military honours.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London clinic.

His remains were flown back to Nigeria under heavy security, with a final private burial ceremony held in his hometown, less than 20 kilometres from the Niger border.

A military band played a ceremonial farewell as Buhari’s body, draped in the Nigerian flag, was carried into the compound.

Later, the flag was removed, and he was buried in a white shroud according to Islamic rites.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, and dignitaries from Guinea-Bissau and Niger attended the ceremony.

Former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou was also present.

Local media reported a heavy deployment of police, soldiers, and plainclothes officers.

Buhari first ruled Nigeria as a military leader in the 1980s before returning as a civilian president in 2015, winning the country’s first election in which an opposition candidate unseated an incumbent.

He served two terms until 2023.