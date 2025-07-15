WORLD
1 min read
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
Thousands gather in northwestern Nigeria to pay final respects to Muhammadu Buhari, who served as both military ruler and elected president.
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
Nigeria bids farewell to former leader Buhari with burial in home state / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his family compound in the town of Daura, Katsina state, as thousands gathered for public prayers and military honours.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London clinic.

His remains were flown back to Nigeria under heavy security, with a final private burial ceremony held in his hometown, less than 20 kilometres from the Niger border.

A military band played a ceremonial farewell as Buhari’s body, draped in the Nigerian flag, was carried into the compound.

Later, the flag was removed, and he was buried in a white shroud according to Islamic rites.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, and dignitaries from Guinea-Bissau and Niger attended the ceremony.

Former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou was also present.

Local media reported a heavy deployment of police, soldiers, and plainclothes officers.

Buhari first ruled Nigeria as a military leader in the 1980s before returning as a civilian president in 2015, winning the country’s first election in which an opposition candidate unseated an incumbent.

He served two terms until 2023.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us