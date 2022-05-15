Palestinians have rallied to mark the "Nakba," or catastrophe, 74 years after Israel's creation, with condemnation spreading over a police raid on the funeral of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Demonstrations on Sunday were also held in several countries in support of Palestinians on the Nakba Day when nearly 800,000 Palestinians were driven out of their homes by then Zionist Israeli paramilitaries in 1948 and onward.

During rallies in occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, protesters flew coloured balloons bearing the names of cities occupied by Israel in 1948, while some were seen holding pictures of journalist Abu Akleh.

"Our return is inevitable," and "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine," were among banners carried by flag-waving protesters in besieged Gaza.

"The Palestinian lands will remain a scene of an open conflict with the enemy until liberation," Louay al Qaryuti, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, told the rally.

Palestinians legally hold the "right of return" to their own lands, which are now considered Israeli territory, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948.

Al Jazeera airs journalist's final work

The annual demonstrations came with tensions high over the killing of 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter Abu Akleh.

The Palestinian-American was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Abu Akleh's employer said that the Israeli army "assassinated" her in "cold blood".

The scenes sparked international condemnation, including from the United States, United Nations and the European Union, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a "credible" investigation into Abu Akleh's death.

Al Jazeeraaired Abu Akleh's final report on Sunday, which was scheduled to be aired on the 74th commemoration of Nakba with an emotional message.

"Our late colleague Shireen Abu Akleh prepared this report to commemorate the Nakba two days before her assassination by Israeli occupation forces," Al Jazeera Arabic said in a tweet. "She did not know it would be her last."

Global protests

Meanwhile, pro-Palestine demonstrations were also held in Oslo, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Paris, Sao Paulo, New York, Washington DC, and other global cities.

In Washington, scores of protesters gathered at Lincoln Memorial to show solidarity with Palestinians and demand an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands.

"While the US is trying to get everybody to cry for Ukraine, the continued war crimes, the killing of civilians and journalists, and the continued stealing of lands of the Palestinians seem to escape the western media. We all know that's on purpose," Garret Harris, a member of the Pan African Community Action told TRT Worldat the iconic protest site.

"Commemorating resistance is always important for oppressed people," Harris said.

B Clyne, a Jewish protester who also attended Sunday's protest told TRT Worldit's important to remind ourselves and the world every year about the ongoing oppression of Palestinians by Israeli forces "so that there can be an end to it."

"It’s been 74 years and that's way too long to let people die, suffer and experience horrific violence."

Noureldein Ghanem contributed to this report.