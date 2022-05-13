WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast, with work suspended in the public and private sectors for the first three days.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away
Sheikh Khalifa took over as UAE president in November 2004. / AFP
May 13, 2022

The President of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has passed away at the age 73.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday," the ministry said in a statement on state media without giving further details.

Under the constitution, vice-president and premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, would act as president until the federal council which groups the rulers of the seven emirates meets within 30 days to elect a new president.

Khalifa, born in 1948, had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014 and his half-brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, known as MbZ, has been the de facto ruler of the US-allied UAE, an OPEC oil producer.

"The UAE has lost its righteous son and leader of the 'empowerment phase' and guardian of its blessed journey," MbZ said on Twitter, praising Khalifa's wisdom and generosity.

The UAE would observe a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast as of Friday and suspend work at all public and private sector entities for three days, the ministry said.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye-UAE ties will contribute to global stability

Erdogan, other leaders condole

Condolences started pouring in from world leaders including Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Joe Biden Bahrain's king, Egypt's president and Iraq's prime minister.

Erdogan said he will pay a condolence visit to the UAE.

Biden also paid tributes.

"We will honour his memory by continuing to strengthen the longstanding ties between the governments and people of the United States and the United Arab Emirates," Biden said in a statement.

Khalifa came to power in 2004 in the richest emirate Abu Dhabi and became the head of state. He is expected to be succeeded as ruler of Abu Dhabi by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed.

Abu Dhabi, which holds most of the Gulf state's oil wealth, has held the presidency since the founding of the UAE federation by Khalifa's father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, in 1971.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as UAE president in November 2004, succeeding his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Relations with UAE can be anchor for stability in Middle East

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us