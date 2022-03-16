Wednesday, March 16, 2022

US: Russian troops stalled outside Keiv

Russians continue to make little tangible progress across most of Ukraine, a senior US defence official has said, adding the Russian forces are still stalled outside Kiev while continuing to bombard the capital city with missiles.

One key development, said the official, has been increased Russian naval activity in the northern Black Sea, where ships were shelling suburbs of Odesa. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it's not clear what the Russians intend to do, but the shelling could be the start of preparations to launch a ground assault on Odesa. Russia has warships and landing ships that carry troops and tanks in the Black Sea.

The official said the Russians have launched more than 980 missiles in Ukraine, and they are still flying around 200 sorties per day, although the total goes up and down. Ukrainians are still flying between five and 10 sorties a day.

Biden authorises 'unprecedented' new weapons aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. It’s the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the Ukraine assault began. "I think he is a war criminal," Biden told reporters.

Earlier, he announced $1 billion in new security help and the deployment of longer-range weapons to Ukraine, assuring the ally of America's "unprecedented" support. The package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems and an unspecified number of drones.

The cash includes $200 million allocated over the weekend and $800 million in new funds from an aid package approved last week by Congress. This takes the cumulative aid sent to Kiev since Biden took office more than a year ago to $2 billion.

We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead - US President Joe Biden

Erdogan, Zelenskyy speak over the phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

President Erdogan said Türkiye is making an intense effort in the field of diplomacy to establish peace, and that the continuation of the conflict does not benefit anyone. He said he will continue with his efforts to bring Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin together.

President Erdogan also underlined the importance of the effective operation of humanitarian corridors for aid deliveries to affected civilians in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill civilians fleeing Mariupol

Ukraine has said Russian rocket attacks on a convoy fleeing the besieged city of Mariupol claimed the lives of civilians, including children.

"Today at around 3.30 pm (1330 GMT), a column of civilians being evacuated from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia was fired on by inhuman Russian occupiers," the Ukrainian military said, adding that "the number of victims is being clarified".

Separately, authorities said Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering. "Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding," local authorities said on Telegram. Moscow denied the charge.

'Three killed' after shelling and fire in Kharkiv

Three people have been killed and five wounded after shelling caused a fire at a market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergencies Service has said. The fire was later extinguished.

Separately, the emergencies service said rescuers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches of residential buildings damaged by shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv.

And in the capital city of Kiev, mayor Vitali Klitschko said shelling by Russian forces caused a fire and damaged private homes and a gas line in Kiev's Podil district. The fire has been contained.

Germany calls for Ukraine refugee 'solidarity bridge'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for more help from non-European countries to deal with the refugee crisis emerging as a result of the Ukraine situation.

"That's my appeal to our friends in the United States, Canada and around the world...It's now our task to work together to build a solidarity bridge" across the Atlantic, Baerbock told a session in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"Where we can help unconditionally, we must help unconditionally. We cannot do that in some areas because we have economic dependencies but we can do it in the humanitarian area," she said.

France boosts economic support to ease Ukraine fallout

The French government has presented a new round of measures to help households, companies, farmers and fishermen cope with the economic fallout from Russia's assault on Ukraine.

"We have to prepare for a long crisis," Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference as he presented the new "resilience plan". Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the additional measures would bring the total bill to 25-26 billion euros ($27.5-$28.6 billion).

Castex said the government would cover more than half of the cost of companies' increase in their gas and power bills to help absorb losses they would have otherwise suffered.

Russia blocks BBC website in retaliatory media sanctions

Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the BBC's main news website, with Moscow's foreign ministry warning of more retaliatory measures against the media.

"I think this is only the beginning of retaliatory measures to the information war unleashed by the West against Russia," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Roskomnadzor listed the BBC News website as blocked in Russia.

NATO eyes more forces on eastern flank

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is looking to substantially bolster forces on its eastern flank after Russia's assault on Ukraine, but would not send troops to the war-torn country.

"We support peace efforts, we call on Russia, on President (Vladimir) Putin to withdraw its forces, but we have no plans of deploying NATO troops on the ground in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists after a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

NATO member Poland suggested on Tuesday the alliance deploy an armed "peace mission" in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid in the face of Moscow's devastating onslaught. The US-led alliance says its direct involvement could spark a confrontation with Russia that may spill over into nuclear war.

Top UN court concerned about Russia's use of force

The UN's top court has ordered Russia to suspend its military operation in Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.

"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February on the territory of Ukraine," pending the final decision in the case, judge Joan Donoghue told the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no real means to enforce them, but experts say a ruling in Ukraine's favour would help elevate its plight on the world stage.

Kiev lodged an urgent case at the ICJ on February 27, saying that Russia had illegally justified its campaign by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

US warns Russia over possible use of chemical weapons

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since Moscow launched its attacks on Ukraine.

Sullivan warned Patrushev about the consequences "of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine."

Sullivan told Patrushev that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns, the White House said in a statement.

Russia kills 10 people in north Ukraine bread line: Kiev

Ukrainian prosecutors say 10 people have been killed by Russian forces while waiting in a line to collect bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

"At 10:00 am (0800 GMT), servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces fired at people standing in line for bread near a grocery store. According to preliminary data, 10 civilians were killed," the Attorney General's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

US, allies launch joint task force to tackle Russian oligarchs

The United States and its allies have launched a multilateral task force to tackle Russian oligarchs, increasing cooperation on freezing assets.

Representatives from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the UK met virtually with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The countries agreed to collect and share information on Russian oligarchs with the goal of actions including sanctions, freezing and seizing assets and prosecution.

Russia faces default fears as debt payment due

Russia is due to pay interest on its foreign debt as sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have raised concerns that Moscow could face its first default in decades.

Moscow said it has asked an American bank to process the payments totalling $117 million (107 milion euros) for two dollar-denominated bonds but was still waiting to hear if they had gone through.

Sanctions over Russia's operation in Ukraine have targeted $300 billion of its foreign currency reserves held abroad. Without access to these funds, concern has mounted that Russia could find itself forced to default.

Russian patriarch, Pope urge 'just peace' in Ukraine

Russian Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis have held talks about the conflict in Ukraine and urged negotiations to continue to reach a "just peace".

"The sides emphasised the crucial importance of continuing negotiations and expressed hope for reaching a just peace as soon as possible," the Patriarch's office said in a statement.

Ukraine president to address Israeli parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Israel's parliament via video link on Sunday, as the Jewish state tries to walk a delicate line between Kiev and Moscow.

"It will be an honour for me and the Knesset to host President Zelenskyy's address...at this difficult time facing the Ukrainian people," said Mickey Levy, the speaker of the Israeli parliament.

Zelenskyy will address an extraordinary session of the Knesset at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

ICC prosecutor in Ukraine has video call with Zelenskyy

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan has visited Ukraine where he has held a video call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The pair met virtually, the Hague-based court tweeted. "We agreed all efforts are needed to ensure international humanitarian law is respected and to protect the civilian population," Khan said.

The prosecutor opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine on March 3, after getting the green light from more than 40 ICC states parties.

Exiled economist: Putin sets Russia back decades

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the Russian economy back by decades and curtailed his own political lifespan with the invasion of Ukraine, a prominent exiled economist has said.

Sergei Guriev, a former Kremlin and Russian government adviser, called the assault on Ukraine a "great miscalculation" by Putin.

"The last eight years were not great for Russia — it was eight years of stagnation. What we have now is a return to 20, 30 years back in terms of income levels and the structure of the economy," Guriev told AFP in an interview. "Putin has managed to destroy the Russian economy within a matter of weeks."

Star Russian dancer quits Bolshoi over Ukraine

Prima ballerina Olga Smirnova has quit the Bolshoi in Moscow to join the Dutch National Ballet, it has been announced, making her the first Russian to quit the fabled company over the situation in Ukraine.

"Smirnova was outspoken in her recent denouncement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is making it untenable for her to work in her native country," the Dutch company said in a statement.

UK 'supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles' to Ukraine

Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace has told the BBC.

"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying. Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system.

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to EU sanctions list

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to the list of people under European Union sanctions, Chancellor Karl Nehammer's office has said, outlining its position on a fifth round of EU sanctions.

"More than 800 people are already targeted by the EU sanctions. We are now expressing our support for expanding this list and including more people from the Russian president's entourage," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement by his office, which specified it meant "more oligarchs" in particular.

Putin: Western attempt at global dominance will fail

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine and would not submit to what he called a Western attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia.

"Behind the hypocritical talk and today's actions of the so-called collective West are hostile geopolitical goals. They just don't want a strong and sovereign Russia," Putin said, adding the West would only strengthen Russia with its hostile actions.

He said Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status in talks aimed at ending hostilities, but it would still meet the objectives of its military operation, which was "going to plan".

Russian President: West's sanctions 'blitzkrieg' has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the West's "economic blitzkrieg" against Moscow has failed, while telling his government to increase social payments amid what he called a "not easy" period.

In his most explicit acknowledgment of the pain inflicted by Western sanctions, he said inflation and unemployment would rise, but promised support to families with children.

"The West dropped its mask of civility and began to act belligerently. It begs a comparison to the anti-Semitic pogroms" of Nazis, Putin said at a government meeting.

Putin: Russia's central bank does not need to print money

Russia's central bank does not need to print money and the country has enough financial resources to fight current challenges, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Our economy and business have all necessary resources to meet all the goals set, challenges should only mobilise us," he said, adding that Russian economy would adapt to the new reality triggered by western sanctions on Moscow.

Putin also ordered the increase of financing on infrastructure, saying the government would need structural changes to the economy.

Zelenskyy renews no-fly zone call in US Congress address

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made yet another impassioned appeal to the United States and its allies to create a no-fly zone to protect his country from Russian air attacks.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people? Is this too much to ask?" he asked the US Congress. Live-streamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy also said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding, "I call on you to do more.” In urging a steeper economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

Ukraine President invokes 9/11, Pearl Harbor

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared the horror of Russia's assault on his country to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks in an address to the US Congress.

"Remember Pearl Harbor, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the US into World War II.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, in battlefields," he said. "Our country experienced the same every day."

Zelenskyy urges Biden to be 'leader of peace'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told US President Joe Biden that being the leader of the free world also means being "the leader of peace".

In a sombre address to the US Congress appealing for more military help to fight off Russian forces, Zelenskyy said this conflict is not just about his country but about "the values of Europe and the world". Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation.

"I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelenskyy said, switching to English for the final passage of his speech.

Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

The Council of Europe has expelled Russia from the continent’s foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over the Ukraine conflict.

The 47-nation organisation’s committee of ministers said in statement that “the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba immediately welcomed the decision, posting on Twitter that there was “no place for Russia in European bodies as it wages a barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine and commits multiple war crimes".

Russia: Any Putin-Zelenskyy meeting should be to seal deal

Russia has said there are no obstacles to a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that such a meeting would only take place to seal a specific agreement.

"There are no obstacles to the organisation of such a meeting with the understanding that it would not be just for its own sake; it would have to seal concrete agreements which are currently being worked out by the two delegations," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Ukraine seeks tougher restrictions at Russian ports over oil

A top economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the White House to block American companies from all trade in Russian oil and urged Western oil and gas companies to stop handling the commodity, the New York Times has reported.

In an interview with the US news outlet, Oleg Ustenko said the companies should hire independent accountants to verify no Russian oil is loaded onto their ships, the Times said.

"We need a full embargo, a full boycott. All Russian ports must be closed," he told the Times from Kiev.

Austria’s top diplomat praises Türkiye’s mediation efforts

Last week’s Türkiye-organised meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers was a key effort to end the three-week-old conflict, Austria’s top diplomat has told Anadolu Agency.

In an exclusive interview, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said even though it yielded no concrete results, the meeting between Russia’s Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba – hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu – was an important step in diplomatic efforts.

“We urgently need a cease-fire and sustainable humanitarian corridors to alleviate the terrible suffering of the Ukrainian people. I very much appreciate Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to that effect,” Schellenberg said on the sidelines of the just-concluded Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.

Czech leader: Ukraine above all needs more weapons

Ukraine needs more weapons to defend itself against Russian forces, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said after returning from a visit to Kiev.

He said the delegation — which included the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia — also discussed sanctions, weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as possible future diplomatic steps with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukrainians are fighting immensely bravely, and fight smartly and strategically, but they only stand a chance against (Russia's) huge advantage if Western countries supply enough military equipment," Fiala told reporters.

Concerns over workers' safety at Chernobyl site

A hundred technicians are working under armed guard to maintain the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine, allegedly held hostage for three weeks by Russian forces who have seized the compound.

Tired and poorly fed, they were working the night shift when Russia captured the site of the 1986 core meltdown that sparked the worst nuclear reactor catastrophe in history.

Relatives and colleagues contacted by AFP say the crew members have been unable to return to their homes. "Physically and morally, they are exhausted," said the wife of one technician, who like others at the site can communicate with the outside world only via telephone.

Putin book tops UK bestsellers amid Ukraine conflict

A book about Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle written by a British journalist has topped the UK bestseller list amid the Ukraine conflict, its publisher has said.

Catherine Belton's "Putin's People", first published in 2020, "is the number one bestselling NF (non-fiction) paperback in the UK", William Collins Books publishing director Arabella Pike said in a tweet. It was at number seven on The Sunday Times bestsellers list last week.

The critically acclaimed book by a former Financial Times Moscow correspondent faced an onslaught of lawsuits from Russian oligarchs including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, three of whom have now been targeted by UK sanctions.

Italy seizes property belonging to Russian oligarch Aven

Italy has seized a building complex on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia partly owned by Russian businessman Petr Olegovich Aven, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office has said.

Aven owned one third of the confiscated property and his holding was worth around 4 million euros ($4.40 million). It was not clear who owned the rest of the complex.

An oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, Aven was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine rejects Russian neutrality proposals

Ukraine has said it wants its security to be guaranteed by international forces and rejected proposals pushed by Russia for it to adopt a neutral status comparable to Austria or Sweden.

"...the model can only be 'Ukrainian' and only on legally verified security guarantees," its top negotiator, Mikhailo Podolyak, said. He called for a legally binding agreement, signed by international partners, who would "not stand aside in the event of an attack on Ukraine, as they do today".

The Kremlin said earlier a neutral Ukraine along the lines of Sweden or Austria was being discussed at talks with Kiev. Sweden officially is militarily non-aligned in peacetime and neutral in times of war. It is not a member of NATO, but it has been a partner to the alliance for nearly 30 years.

Russian lawmaker: Moscow, Beijing working on workaround

Russia and China are working to establish cooperation between their respective financial messaging systems, a senior Russian lawmaker has said, as Moscow responds to Western sanctions on its financial system.

"To get rid of risks associated with maintaining trade turnover, establishing cooperation between the Russian and Chinese financial messaging systems is needed," said Anatoly Aksakov, head of the financial committee in Russia's lower house of parliament.

"I know that such work is taking place," he said. "Our central bank is cooperating with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and I believe that the current situation will stimulate the relevant processes."

Eastern Europe helps Ukrainian refugees

Thousands more refugees from Ukraine have crossed into Eastern Europe, where authorities are providing food, social services and school places to help people rebuild their lives away from the conflict.

There are some signs the exodus is slowing although tens of thousands of people are arriving daily in what has become Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

More than 3 million people have left Ukraine so far, data from the UN refugee agency showed. The frontline states — Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova — have been providing help to drive, feed or house refugees.

Hit by EU sanctions, head of Russia's Yandex resigns

The head of Russia's tech giant Yandex, Tigran Khudaverdyan, has resigned after being placed on a list of European sanctions.

"Tigran Khudaverdyan has stepped down with immediate effect from his positions as Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Yandex," the company said in statement.

Yandex — dubbed the "Russian Google" — is registered in the Netherlands and has European, UK and US subsidiaries. But the bulk of its business is in Russia and Russian-speaking countries.

Finance minister: Ukraine's financial system is stable

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko has said Ukraine's financial system is stable and the government is fulfilling its social payment obligations.

"The banking system is stable, we do not have sharp exchange rate fluctuations," he said, declining to estimate the financial toll of the conflict.

Russian developers to launch photo-sharing app

Russian tech entrepreneurs are set to launch a picture-sharing application on the domestic market to help fill the void left by Instagram, which the authorities blocked this week.

The new service, known as Rossgram, will launch on March 28 and have additional functions such as crowdfunding and paid access for some content, its website said on Wednesday.

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Instagram from Monday after its US owner Meta said last week it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders".

Russia regulator blocks websites of at least a dozen media

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to at least a dozen media websites, in a crackdown online that sharply escalated after President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to Ukraine.

AFP was unable to access at least a dozen Russian and foreign-based media inside the country. These included award-winning investigation website Bellingcat, a Russian-language Israeli news site and regional websites, like Permdaily.ru.

Türkiye to continue mediator role in Ukraine conflict: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Türkiye continues its role as an honest mediator, facilitator despite all difficulties.

"As country that has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye continued its role as honest mediator, facilitator despite all difficulties", he said after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Cavusoglu also said that Türkiye would continue to implement Montreux Convention.

Lavrov said Russia and Türkiye had different positions on Ukraine, however, "Moscow appreciates Ankara's balanced position".

Russian FM declares hope in peace talks with Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine peace talks are not easy, but there is hope for finding a compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Speaking in an interview with the Russian RBC TV Channel, Lavrov said his assessment is based on the information provided by the Russian delegation at the peace talks with Ukraine.

"They state that the negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope for finding a compromise," Lavrov noted. Ukraine has also made cautious positive statements on peace talks.

Ukraine talks difficult, but Russia wants peace: negotiator

Talks with Ukraine are difficult and slow, but Russia sincerely wants peace as soon as possible, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has been quoted by Interfax as saying.

"The negotiations are hard, going slowly. Of course, we would like it all to happen much faster, this is a sincere desire of the Russian side. We want to come to peace as soon as possible," Medinsky said.

"We need a peaceful, free, independent Ukraine, neutral - not a member of military blocs, not a member of NATO," he added.

Belarus grid supplying electricity to Chernobyl: authorities

Belarus is supplying electricity to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, local Belarusian authorities have said.

"The electrical supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power station is completely restored," the Belarusian energy ministry said in a statement published on the Telegram page of the Gomel region.

"At the current time the electricity supply is being provided from the Belarusian power grid," it added.

Leaders return safely to EU after visit to Kiev amid attacks

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have returned safely back to Poland after a visit to Kiev meant to show support for Ukraine as it faces heavy bombardment.

The leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send the message that Ukraine isn't alone and that they support the nation’s aspirations to one day join the European Union.

They went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite worries within the EU about the security risks of traveling within a conflict zone.

Kremlin: Neutral Ukraine like Austria is possible compromise

The Kremlin has said that a neutral Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise in talks with Kiev.

"This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen a compromise," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

Peskov was commenting on remarks from Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, who earlier told state TV: "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral demilitarised state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy."

Swiss slap more sanctions on Russians in line with EU

Neutral Switzerland has adopted more European Union sanctions against Russian individuals and entities published in response to Moscow's attack in Ukraine, the government has said.

"Switzerland's list of sanctions now fully mirrors that of the EU," it said, adding the individuals sanctioned included further oligarchs and prominent business people whose assets in Switzerland must be frozen as of midday.

Ukrainian official sees no big change at front-line hotspots

Ukraine's armed forces are conducting small-scale counter attacks on several fronts and Russian troops have not been able to gain ground because of a lack of resources, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"The situation ... in the main hotspots has not changed, and has no chance of changing as Russia has used up its resources," he told a video briefing.

Arestovych said Russia continued to fire missiles at Ukrainian targets, with approximately two-thirds of rockets hitting civilian buildings and infrastructure.

Official says 103 children have been killed in Ukraine

The Ukrainian prosecutor general has said 103 children have been killed so far in the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian forces have struck more than 400 educational establishments and 59 of them have been destroyed, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook.

The information could not immediately be verified.

Ukraine launches counteroffensives in several areas: official

Ukraine’s armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces "in several operational areas," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has wrote on Twitter.

"This radically changes the parties’ dispositions," he added, without giving details.

Train station targeted in Ukraine refugee hub near Mariupol

Russian forces have targeted the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia, where thousands of refugees are taking shelter after escaping the besieged port city of Mariupol, regional officials have said.

"Civilian objects have been bombed for the first time in Zaporizhzhia," the regional governor Alexander Starukh wrote on the Telegram social media platform.

"The rockets landed in the area of the Zaporozhye-2 railway station," he added, specifying that there were no casualties.

Suspected strike on Russian-held airport

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by The Associated Press show a suspected Ukrainian strike on the Russian-held Kherson International Airport and Air Base set several helicopters and vehicles ablaze.

The images at the dual-use airfield show thick black smoke rising overhead from the blazes. At least three helicopters appeared to be on fire, as well as several vehicles. At a pad further away, other helicopters appeared damaged from an earlier strike.

The Ukrainian president’s office said that fighting had continued at Kherson airport on Tuesday, with “powerful blasts” rocking the area during the course of the day. Kherson is about 450 kilometres southeast of Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

At least 500 Kharkiv city residents killed so far: Ukraine

The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region has said that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed since Russia's offensive began on February 24.

The information was not immediately verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Russia to retaliate against Montenegro over expulsion of diplomat: RIA

Russia will respond to Montenegro's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Yuri Pilipson, director of the Fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has been quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

Montenegro cited violations of diplomatic norms for its March 4 action in ordering the Russian diplomat to leave the country.

UK's Truss sceptical on peace talks over Ukraine

Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss has said she is skeptical about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin had to be stopped at all costs.

"I am skeptical about the peace talks whilst Putin is still waging war in Ukraine. He has to implement a ceasefire and withdraw his troops for those peace talks to be taken to be taken seriously," Truss told BBC TV.

Putin has to be stopped "at all costs", she said.

20,000 residents left Mariupol in private cars so far

About 20,000 civilians have managed so far to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol in private cars, Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko has said.

Mariupol residents have been trapped in the city by Russian shelling without heating, electricity and running water for most of the past two weeks, Ukrainian officials say.

At least 200,000 are in urgent need of evacuation, according to official Ukrainian estimates earlier this week.

Gazprom meeting Europe's gas supply requests via Ukraine

Russian state energy giant Gazprom has said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, with daily volumes set at 95 million cubic metres, in line with customers' requests but down 13 percent from 109.6 million cubic metres the day before.

Russian fighting intensifies in Kiev suburbs

A plume of smoke has been seen rising up over western Kiev after shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-storey apartment building in central Kiev, obliterating the top floor and igniting a fire, according to a statement and images released by the Kiev emergencies agency.

The neighbouring building was also damaged. The agency reported two victims, without elaborating.

Russian forces have intensified fighting in Kiev suburbs, notably around the town of Bucha in the northwest and the highway leading west toward Zhytomyr, the head of the Kiev region Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Ukraine says Russian warships fire missiles

Russian warships around midnight have fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odessa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko has said.

“They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance,” he said on Facebook.

Gerashchenko said Russia wanted to test Ukraine’s coastal defence system. He said there was no attempt to land troops. He didn’t say whether any of the shelling hit anything.

Ukraine says another Russian general killed in fighting

Ukraine has said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Major General Oleg Mityaev died on Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn't name him.

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorised rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said. There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.

Ukraine official: Russia takes 500 hostage in Mariupol hospital

Russian troops have seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russians troops drove 400 people from neighboring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.

The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said. "It's impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko said.

Ukraine: Russia lost up to 40 percent of its armed units

Ukraine has said that Russia's armed forces have lost up to 40 percent of their units since launching a military offensive against the country on February 24.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement that as of March 15, "the enemy" had lost up to 40 percent of the units involved in the so-called "operation" on the territory of Ukraine through their complete destruction or loss of combat capability.

Over the past day, seven combat helicopters of the Russian army were destroyed during clashes in the Chornobaivka area of Ukraine, said the statement.

