TÜRKİYE
Baykar's unmanned combat aerial vehicle enters production line
Bayraktar Kizilelma will have aggressive manoeuvres, advanced artificial intelligence and the ability to carry out air-to-air combat like manned warplanes.
Bayraktar Kizilelma will have the ability to land and take off on ships with short runways.
March 12, 2022

The first prototype of Bayraktar Kizilelma, National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) developed by Baykar Technologies, has entered the production line.

The Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar, said in a statement on Saturday that Kizilelma is a goal that always goes further and is always pursued.

"It will always carry us forward and into the future," Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar Kizilelma will have aggressive maneuvers, advanced artificial intelligence and the ability to carry out air-to-air combat like manned warplanes.

It is thought to become one of the most powerful vehicles on the battlefield in the future.

"Manned warplanes will no longer be developed. From now on, the most powerful elements of the battlefield will be unmanned systems," said Bayraktar.

Bayraktar Kizilelma will have the ability to land and take off on ships with short runways, such as the TCG Anadolu ship, which Türkiye has built and is currently conducting cruise tests.

Thus it is expected to play an important role in overseas missions, such as protection of the Blue Homeland.

MIUS Project

MIUS, whose development studies are carried out entirely by Turkish engineers and technicians, is an unmanned combat aircraft with a turbofan engine currently in development by Baykar Technologies.

The aircraft, which will perform the most challenging tasks with its low radar trace, is aimed to have a take-off weight of 6 tonnes and a payload capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

Bayraktar Kizilelma, which is aimed to stay in the air for 5 hours with a 500-nanometre mission radius, will also have high situational awareness with the AESA radar to be integrated.

Bayraktar Kizilelma's conceptual design works were shared with the public for the first time on July 20, 2021.

Baykar aims to carry out the first flight test of Bayraktar Kizilelma in 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
