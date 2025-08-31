WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye, Pakistan to keep cooperating against Israel's genocidal policy in Gaza: Erdogan
Ankara is pleased to see development of ties between Pakistan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Erdogan tells Pakistani premier.
In Tianjin, Erdogan tells PM Sharif that Türkiye stands with Pakistan against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. / Reuters
August 31, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel wants to expand its genocidal policy in Gaza and that Ankara will continue working against this in coordination with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday in China’s Tianjin, Erdogan said that Türkiye stands in the same position as Pakistan against Israel's genocide, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement released on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"President Erdogan emphasised that Israel sought to expand its policy of genocide in Gaza, underlined that Türkiye stood on the same line with Pakistan against this genocide, and stated that the two countries would continue to work in coordination," read the statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Solidarity

Expressing Ankara's satisfaction with the development of relations between Pakistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan said that the solidarity demonstrated in this regard was appreciated.

Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen cooperation in many realms, notably in trade, energy, defense, and security, he added.

Erdogan also stressed that Syria’s unity and territorial integrity were indispensable for Türkiye and said that Ankara stood firmly against any attitude and action to destabilise Syria.

The Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister are on a visit to China to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin.

SOURCE:AA
