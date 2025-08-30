Türkiye's armed forces are stronger than they were nine years ago when the country defeated a coup attempt, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

The Turkish Armed Forces now have greater deterrence capabilities, Erdogan stated at the National Defence University War Colleges Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in the capital, Ankara.

He said that they will continue to support the Turkish Army in terms of personnel, training, equipment, and technological capabilities.

"Just this week, we made very important deliveries at (Turkish defence manufacturer) ASELSAN.

"We have delivered the Steel Dome systems, consisting of 47 vehicles, to our army. At TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, we witnessed our naval strength up close," he noted.