WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kashmir fighting kills two rebels, one Indian soldier
The brief gun battle took place on the outskirts of Srinagar, in which a third rebel fighter was captured alive, Indian paramilitary official says.
Kashmir fighting kills two rebels, one Indian soldier
Indian police and paramilitary soldiers block a road leading towards the site of a shootout with suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir. February 5, 2020. / AP
February 5, 2020

Two suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary soldier were killed in brief fighting in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. Indian forces detained a suspected rebel after the fighting.

Paramilitary officer Pankaj Singh said three rebels arrived on a motorbike and fired at a patrol on the outskirts of Kashmir's main city of Srinagar.

Singh said the soldiers gunned down two of the rebels. The third rebel tried to escape and was caught after a chase, he said.

The officer said soldiers recovered a pistol and a grenade from the site of the shootout.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Decades-old dispute

India and Pakistan each claim the divided Himalayan territory of Kashmir in its entirety. 

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge denied by Islamabad. Pakistan says it only offers political and moral support to Kashmiris fighting against Indian control since 1989. 

Most Kashmiris support the rebels' demand that the territory be united, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control. 

About 100,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown.

In August, India unilaterally stripped the region's partial autonomy amid stringent lockdown flaring more tensions in the volatile region. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us