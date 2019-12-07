TÜRKİYE
Turkey's second busiest airport and Europe's twelfth was chosen from among those with at least 30 million passengers.
December 7, 2019

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport was selected “Best airport of the year” Friday by the Asia Pacific Aviation Center (CAPA), one of the world’s leading aviation organisations.

Airport CEO Ersel Goral received the award at a ceremony held at the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Malta.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from CAPA. It’s a recognition of our remarkable growth story,” said Goral.

The significance of this award also coincides with 10 years since the opening of the airport's new terminal, he said, where traffic has grown more than six times, serving over 200 million passengers.

"Its well connectedness and direct accessibility via metro next year together, with its ongoing developments (2nd runway, new terminal), the airport is poised to play a significant role in Turkey’s aviation landscape, especially in supporting Istanbul to be one of the world’s mega aviation hub in coming years," Goral added.

The airport is Turkey’s second busiest and Europe’s twelfth, handling more than 35 million passengers annually.

The Aviation Excellence Awards, determined by an international independent jury, is given in 10 categories.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport was selected from airports with at least 30 million passengers.

