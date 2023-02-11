TÜRKİYE
Türkiye firm's 'lifeships' to house 3,000 in quake-hit Hatay province
Karadeniz Holding, known for floating powerplants, says it's working with authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to the disaster-affected southern region.
Türkiye firm's 'lifeships' to house 3,000 in quake-hit Hatay province
Search and rescue efforts continue after powerful earthquakes hit and devastated multiple provinces of Türkiye including Hatay. / AA
February 11, 2023

Türkiye's Karadeniz Holding has said it would send two humanitarian aid ships that can each house 1,500 people to help the relief effort in the southern province of Hatay, hit by major earthquakes that has claimed more than 24,000 lives.

"The company is working with the authorities to send lifeships Suheyla Sultan and Rauf Bey to Iskenderun-Hatay, the company said on Saturday, adding this would be its first humanitarian mission.

The ships, built for humanitarian aid missions, have accommodation, fridges, TVs and heating, as well as facilities for education, healthcare and food, the company said.

"We focused all our energy to this project to serve people in the area impacted by the earthquake. We aim to provide a safe haven to them as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

The earthquake has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in ten provinces across the southeastern region of Türkiye, with many sleeping in tents and cars in freezing temperatures.

Karadeniz Holding is known for its 36 floating power plants that produce electricity around the world.

READ MORE: Live updates: Rescuers intensify searches as toll soars in Türkiye, Syria

SOURCE:Reuters
